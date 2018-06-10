Dozens of oldies custom cars hit the streets of ‘Old Town’

Share This

POCATELLO – You may have thought you went back in time if you were in ‘Old Town Pocatello’ on Saturday.

‘Old Town’ kicked off their first of a series of ‘Downtown Days’ events with an oldies car show.

‘Old Town Pocatello’ was a scene straight from the past as locals strolled down Main Street checking out dozens of old vintage restored cars at the Pocatello Senior Activity Center’s Oldies Rod Custom Car Show.

The community had some good old fashion fun as the peered into the past for the first of a series of ‘Downtown Days’ events.

“This is great having it downtown. Out in the park’s good, but you got shade. You bring all these old cars downtown like this, brings back memories, the way it used to be. All these old cars probably came through here 100 years ago, but this is a good deal. Look at the crowd its brought,” says Steve Leaman, Pocatello.

A 1956 Robin Egg Blue Thunderbird holds special memories of Cori Hadley’s dad who passed away.

Her dad bought and restored old cars and drove them all over the United States for car shows.

“We just keep it going, take them to the car shows and have a lot of fun with them. That’s what he wanted us to do with them, so yes, they’re really are hearts for him,” says Cori Hadley, Pocatello.

Charlie Coxe bought a 1935 Chevrolet three-window coupe back in the early 80’s. He says he spend about three years building it and has put over 110 thousand miles on it.

“Well it takes a lot of time and it takes a lot of money and a lot of patience. It took me three years to finish this car,” says Charlie Coxe, Chubbuck.

All proceeds from the car show will go to the ‘Senior Activity Center’ in Pocatello.

The next ‘Downtown Days’ event will be the Flea Market and Antique Show’ which will also be on the same stretch of Main Street on July 14th from 9 to 3.

This article was first published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.