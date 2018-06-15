Fall River Electric to celebrate 80th anniversary at annual meeting

The following is a news release from Fall River Electric Cooperative.

DRIGGS — Fall River Electric Cooperative’s annual meeting for owner-members featuring the theme “Your Energy Partner” is set for Saturday, June 16 in Driggs and will highlight the Co-op’s 80th year of being in business. First established in 1938 by farm families around the Ashton Idaho area, the Cooperative now boasts over 14,000 members and 17,000 meters that receive power transmitted over 2,300 miles of lines.

The co-op’s service area includes all of Teton Valley, Island Park, West Yellowstone and rural portions of Fremont, Madison and Jefferson counties. It is one of only three electric cooperatives in eastern Idaho.

The annual meeting is a free event to all customers that receive power from Fall River Electric. A free breakfast of pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns and a beverage will be served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. inside Teton High School in Driggs. In celebration of the co-op’s 80th anniversary, the first 500 members attending will receive a free ten-inch commemorative cast iron skillet. Attending members may also enter a drawing for a $1000 energy credit.

As a family event, Fall River’s annual meeting will feature kids’ activities including bucket truck rides, bounce houses, face painting and rides in the Fall River Propane train. Nearly two dozen vendor booths offering information and free prizes will be featured too. Vendors include distributed energy providers, auto and RV dealers, financial and health care providers and local agencies.

Owner-members of the Co-op will be finalizing the election of three board of director members from a field of eleven candidates during the annual business meeting of the Cooperative that starts at 10 a.m. Members will also receive a report on the financial condition of the Co-op they own.

In addition to the board election, Elliot Mainzer, Administrator of the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) will be in attendance. BPA is the nonprofit federal agency that markets carbon-free power from the Columbia River hydroelectric dams from which Fall River receives most of its wholesale power. BPA also operates most of the high-voltage power grid across the Pacific Northwest, distributing wind and other energy to the region and beyond. Mr. Mainzer will share with Fall River Electric members the outlook for power generation and rates in the Northwest.

Fall River Electric Cooperative’s CEO/General Manager Bryan Case said, “Our annual meeting is an opportunity for members of our Co-op to become better acquainted with the services and business aspects of the business that they own. I hope as many members as possible will take some time out of their Saturday morning to join us.”