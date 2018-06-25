Friend of man who killed Ammon woman is charged with concealing evidence

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — The man who helped Lisa Stukey’s killer hide the murder weapon is now being criminally charged.

Tristan Alan Furrows, 21, was arrested and charged with destruction or concealment of evidence on June 14 in relation to Stukey’s murder. Furrows testified in court he helped Jameion Hernandez hide the bat he used to kill Stukey along with hiding items he stole from her home.

Despite cooperating with investigators, Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Clark chose to file charges against Furrows.

“I can not — will not — turn a blind eye to any cooperation by someone to assist a murderer after the fact,” Clark tells EastIdahoNews.com.

However, Clark does acknowledge Furrows’ role in the case against Hernandez.

“Mr. Furrows was pivotal in building a very strong case against Mr. Hernandez,” Clark said.

In his Nov. 3 testimony, Furrows said that Hernandez came to him in June 2017 after Stukey’s body was discovered. Furrows said Hernandez told him what he had done and Furrows then helped Hernandez hide the murder weapon and the stolen items.

Furrows said he and Hernandez drove out to Roberts Wildlife Refuge to hide the bat. Furrows explained he knew the area and he chose where to hide the weapon.

Furrows didn’t tell investigators what Hernandez had done or his own role in helping hide the bat and stolen items until police questioned him in July 2017. Even then, he did not tell them everything and later contacted detectives to give additional details and eventually led investigators to where the bat had been hidden.

“I didn’t want my friend (Hernandez) to go to jail or prison,” Furrows said in his testimony.

At that time, Furrows hadn’t told investigators about the stolen items. It wasn’t until later that he told them where the items were hidden.

“Let’s be clear here,” Clark said to Hernandez in the Nov. 3 court hearing. “You’ve had a couple of different occasions where you have been requested or required to provide information to law enforcement that you withheld. Do you understand that?”

Furrows said he understood the potential legal ramifications of his actions.

Furrows is facing up to five years in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine. He is scheduled to appear in court June 29 for a preliminary hearing.

Watch Furrows’ testimony about his involvement in the case above.