GALLERY: Dean Cain Superman Superfan meet-and-greet 511 Main dinner

ASHTON — After being sworn-in as a reserve St. Anthony police officer Tuesday, Superman actor Dean Cain spent time meeting fans, signing autographs, posing for photos and giving lots of hugs to folks in eastern Idaho.

EastIdahoNews.com partnered with 511 Main Fountain and Pizza in Ashton to host a “Superman Superfan” dinner and three lucky winners, with their guests, enjoyed a delicious meal (and huckleberry milkshake) with Cain. Here’s a gallery of photos from the event.

(Note: Reporter Nate Eaton put together a short “behind-the-scenes” video of Cain’s visit. You can watch it here.)