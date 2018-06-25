Idaho Falls firefighters perform special rescue

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
EastIdahoNews.com staff

Photos courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department made a very special rescue Monday evening after a concerned citizen reported some ducklings were trapped in a storm drain.

Firefighters quickly responded to the area of Holmes Avenue and Iona Road and, after a little muscle work, were able to safely reunite the baby ducks with their worried mother.

And everyone waddled away happily ever after.

