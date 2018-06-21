Idaho Falls man charged with soliciting a child for sex

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man has been taken into custody after allegedly asking a 9-year-old girl to have sex with him.

Timothy Moore, 20, is charged with soliciting a minor under 16-years-old.

Court documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com show the girl’s mother called police on May 7 after seeing text messages on her daughter’s phone from someone talking to her about having sex and sending nude photos.

“Timmy tells (the girl) that she is so hot and that he wants to have sex with her right now,” the documents say. “Tim says that he loves (the girl’s) body…Tim asks for (her) to send a pic of her naked…and says she is his ‘sweet baby girl.’ Tim texts, ‘Love you sexy girl,’ ‘Love you and good nite sexy,’ (and) ‘How is my sexy baby.’”

The woman told police that her daughter and a friend were playing at Moore’s house the day before. The girl told officers she kissed Moore’s hand because she was trying to make a friend. Later, the mother told officers her daughter said she actually kissed Moore on the lips.

In addition to the sexual messages, Moore allegedly told the girl that he left her a dollar under scooter and then if she got the five dollars.

When detectives spoke with Moore, he told them he didn’t know who the girl was and that the number “just came up on his phone.”

“He said that he was curious so he responded to the text. He said the person that he was texting started asking him sexual questions,” documents state.

According to the police report, Moore has staff members from Innovative Health Care Concepts with him at all times and he has been under supervised care for the last two years. It’s unclear why Moore needs continual care.

Two staff members reported there were children at his residence that day and they did not think it was a good situation. Moore’s health plan was later revised only allowing him contact with minors “in a passing distance.”

Moore told detective the two girls played with toys and watched a movie at his house. When their parents called, Moore said they went home.

Detectives asked Moore how the girl was able to kiss him if they were being monitored. He responded they were roughhousing and the two children “dog piled” on him. He said the victim’s face ended up really close to his face, and she kissed him.

Detectives asked for Moore’s phone and found that all text messages between him and the minor had been deleted. Moore told them he would not have deleted the texts if he knew detectives were coming to talk to him. Later, Moore said he deleted the texts because he thought he would go to jail, according to court documents. Police were able to recover the messages.

The police report indicates Moore also admitted to searching and watching child pornography and that he “finds 8-10 year old girls sexually attractive and most of the time he would prefer pre-teens.”

Moore was booked into the Bonneville County Jail. A preliminary hearing for Moore is set for July 3.