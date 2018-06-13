Local group holding protest to oppose separation of children at U.S. border

Share This

REXBURG — A newly formed local group upset about children are being torn apart from their parents at the Mexico-United States border are coming together to try and do something about it.

The group is part of “Families Belong Together” – a national organization that has several units across the country. Its members disagree with the policies of the Trump Administration, Border Patrol and I.C.E.

“We protest the conditions in which these children are kept. We protest the irreversible trauma that has already been perpetrated on these children and their parents for the crime of seeking a better life,” states their website. “Families Belong Together opposes the cruel, inhumane and unjustified separation of children from their parents along the U.S. border with Mexico and at other ports of entry into the U.S.”

Local protest organizer Annalisa Wiggins will be hosting an event supporting the organization in Rexburg on Thursday to spread awareness.

“I looked on their website to see if anyone was helping in east Idaho but the closest one was in Utah. So I immediately signed up to put together this event,” Wiggins tells EastIdahoNews.com. “We are here to raise awareness of this issue and we ask people to come and voice their concerns and to take action in part of this organization.”

Wiggins stated that government officials will be present, including Rexburg Mayor Jerry L. Merrill.

The event will include live music and dance performances. It is happening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Porter Park near the Beehive Pavilion and is free to the public.