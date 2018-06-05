Man convicted on felony DUI after leaving the scene of a serious crash

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to leaving the scene of a serious crash last November.

Jeffrey Melgaard, 57, was sentenced at the end of May for one charge of felony driving under the influence and two charges of felony leaving the scene of an accident. Two charges of failing to stop for damage at an accident were dismissed.

The district Judge Dane Watkins followed the prosecuting attorney’s recommendations for sentencing. Melgaard was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison with three years fixed and seven years indeterminate. Bonneville Deputy Prosecuting Attorney John Dewey said on count one Melgaard was sentenced to three years fixed and sevens years indeterminate, and for counts two and three he received two years fixed and three years indeterminate and will serve his sentence concurrently.

RELATED: Man charged with DUI, leaving scene of crash will plead guilty

The court is retaining jurisdiction and Melgaard will first serve in a rider program for a year. Upon completion of the rider, he is ordered to attend problem solving court. His license was also suspended due to the sentencing.

Melgaard pleaded guilty to his crimes in April. He was originally arrested Nov. 9 after he allegedly left the scene of a multiple-car crash on South Holmes in front of Idaho Falls High School. At least four cars were involved in the wreck. Melgaard was driving with a suspended license. Witnesses saw two people being treated by paramedics during the incident.

November wreck J. Melgaard was invovled in. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com