Monticello Montessori adding middle school in the fall

The following is a news release from Monticello Montessori Public Charter School.

IDAHO FALLS — The board of the Idaho Public Charter School Commission approved last Thursday, June 14, the addition of 7th and 8th grades to Monticello Montessori Public Charter School.

The efforts of expanding the school started three years ago and finally Monticello fulfilled all the requirements of the charter commission.

Parent requests and the need of more options for middle school, mainly focusing in project-based learning, were fundamental for the start of the process for expansion. The middle school will follow the Montessori pedagogy inspiring students with hands on curriculum and creativity, focusing more on project-based learning and integration of subjects.

“There were many details involved in this entire process, from physical space to budget and academic rigor, and we all worked persistently to make this possible,” explains Erica Kemery, the school administrator.

According to the Buck Institute of Education, “PBL is a mix of choice and responsibility, cognitive concepts and practical activities, within an environment of real-world authenticity.”

Anthony Walker, who is a Monticello PBL certified teacher, agrees that “the 21st century education is working with projects and group collaboration; students are much more engaged when they can apply academic concepts to real life situations and solve community issues.”

Claire Collins, a parent of a student who just finished 6th grade at Monticello is very excited about the middle school. “This expansion is one of the most important things that can happen for our children. My son has done nothing but flourish since he walked into this school, a safe place for him to go everyday,” she said.

Monticello Montessori, a public charter school in Bonneville County, welcomes all students in Bonneville County and the surrounding area to apply.

The school provides a high-quality Montessori education, tuition-free to children ages 5 through 12 (grades Kindergarten through 6th) since 2010.

The addition of the project-based learning middle school is planned for 2018-2019 school year.

Through a Montessori-inspired approach to learning, students will maximize their inner potentials and experience purpose and meaning in life, take responsibility for their own education, cultivate personal dignity and develop independence and community awareness.