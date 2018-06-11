New restaurant moving in to old Pachanga’s building in downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – The remodel going on in the Earl Building, at 501 Park Avenue, is for the Cardamom Restaurant. A building permit for remodeling of 2,945 square feet got the OK from the city of Idaho Falls Building Department in mid-May.

The business owner listed on the building plans is Sheba Bakshi-Sofi, who according to her LinkedIn profile, spent close to 10 years at Melaleuca before leaving in April to pursue this endeavor. Before that, she was with ConAgra Foods and Nestle.

This article was first published at BizMojoIdaho.com. It is used here with permission.