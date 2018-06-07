Rexburg Children’s Choir releases beautiful music video ahead of Father’s Day

REXBURG — The Rexburg Children’s Choir is only five months old but the group just released its first music video in time for Father’s Day.

The choir, made up of boys and girls ages 6-18 from across eastern Idaho, performs the popular LDS children’s song My Heavenly Father Loves Me. The video was shot near Hibbard on a recent Saturday morning and conductor Ben Watson says he was hoping to release it by June 17.

“We’ve been working on this since February and thought the timing of it worked out well. It’s a spring song and it also lends well to Father’s Day because of its very title,” Watson tells EastIdahoNews.com.

The choir has rehearsed every Tuesday since February and kids have learned a variety of songs ranging from The Sound of Music’s Edelweiss to Josh Groban’s hit You Raise Me Up to the children’s classic Kookaburra Sits In The Old Gum Tree.

Watson says The Rexburg Children’s Choir plans to release at least one video every year.