Rexburg Rapids opening Monday

Share This

The following is a news release from Rexburg Rapids.

REXBURG – Rexburg Rapids will be fully open June 25th with the completion of the activity and zero depth entry pool. The park was partially open to the public while the mandatory pool repairs were being completed. Rexburg Rapids was anticipating opening on the 16th of June but due to a manufacture error with the tiles the date was pushed back.

“We (were) working on the tiles around the activity pool,” explains Meagan Scholes – Pool Manager. “The tiles from last season were broken and unsafe for the public to use. The tiles are here now and (have been) installed.”

For more updates, please visit our Facebook page.