Skyline High School dedicates sports complex to local man who raised all the funding

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — In honor of over 30 years of selfless service, students and faculty at Skyline High School dedicated a sports complex and a day to one of their biggest fans and first graduates.

Terry Layland has been instrumental in raising money for the construction of outdoor school sports structures.

“What’s impressed me is how much work he’s put into this school and how much he’s helped. Just as one person, he has helped with all the outdoor sports complexes,” freshman Sujata Gandhi said.

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Layland was honored Thursday for leading various projects such as getting lights and a scoreboard on the football field, the construction of storage sheds for outdoor sports, a spirit rock, a remembrance rock, a training wall at the baseball field and much more.

“It’s amazing you get honored for doing something that you love to do. I did it for the kids to try to get some of them out of there basements, get some exercise, have some fun. Students who don’t play sports can watch the other students play,” Layland said.

If he were to estimate, Layland says he’s inspired local businesses and community members to donate some $500,000 over the years. Many of them gathered to dedicate the Terry Layland Baseball Complex and the Terry Layland Softball Complex.

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

“I’m not rich. I can’t write a check for anything. If I had to do a project, I’d have to go to the community, and the community supports me and the school,” Layland tells EastIdahoNews.com.

He’s motivated organizations from out-of-state, like the California Fish and Wildlife Department and the Alaska Fish and Game Departments, to donate mounted grizzly bears to display in honor of the school mascot.

Skyline High Schools Spirit Rock | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

“I didn’t know them from Adam, but they wanted to help in the project. That’s the type of people that are out there,” Layland said.

Heidi Guza, an English teacher and student government advisor, said Layland doesn’t take “no” for an answer.

“If we need something here at Skyline that is not funded by a school fund, then Terry just is determined to get it for us. He might work for years on a project,” Guza said. “I thought Terry was all about sports, but Terry is really all about Skyline and the kids.”

A mounted grizzly bear donated from the Californina Department of Fish and Wildlife. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

Layland was part of the first Skyline graduating class in 1969. His wife, children, and grandchildren have attended the high school and the students say he truly bleeds blue. He attends many sports games and activities throughout the year and hands out candy during the events. He said he does it all because he loves the students.

“I give out candy at basketball games. It’s a thrill because they come down and it makes them happy and I get a smile out of them, get to meet them and it’s just a thrill. I love being around the students,” Layland said.

Officials declared Tuesday, May 1, 2018 as Terry Layland day at Skyline High School and from this year forward, each May 1 will be recognized by the school and community as Terry Layland Day.

A mounted grizzly bear donated from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com