They risked their lives for our country, now this local vet wants to make sure they’re taken care of

IDAHO FALLS — It’s something he will remember the rest of his life.

Bob Skinner was on his way home from active-duty service in the navy during Vietnam. It was 1976. While walking through the San Francisco Airport, he was spit on and called a “baby killer.”

Not understanding the reason at the time, he and his comrades went into the restroom and changed into their civilian clothes.

Despite this experience, Skinner considers himself one of the lucky veterans.

“I was on a ship, so I did not go through the mental anguish the people on the ground had,” Skinner tells EastIdahoNews.com.

Skinner also remembers his close friend who did experience mental trauma from the war.

“In my clique of friends was a guy who died by suicide after Vietnam. So (veterans’ mental health issues) hits pretty close to home for me,” he says.

His friend killed himself in 2005 after struggling with depression for many years.

“We talked on occasion, and there was no indication that he had depression at all,” he says. “I often think, ‘Is there something more I could have done?'”

The Veteran Association’s National Suicide Data report from 2005-2015 indicates 20 veterans, on average, died by suicide each day. During that same time, they also report the suicide rate increased faster among veterans who had not recently used Veterans Health Administration health care.

Understanding the current health care climate for veterans

Earlier this year, President Trump signed an executive order expanding mental health care services for veterans transitioning out of military service. The ongoing debate about the current health care climate for veterans has created a reluctance for some vets to enroll in the Veterans Health Administration.

“They hear a horror story (about the quality of care) and obviously that has an emotional attachment to it. They become nervous,” says Kayda Keleher, a national spokeswoman for the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

This is true for Idaho Falls veteran Joseph Sacco.

“Perception is reality. It might be getting better, but I can’t say that for sure. That’s why I’ve never used (VA benefits),” Sacco says.

Sacco ended a nearly 10-year stint in the Navy in 2015. As he was making the transition back into civilian life, he felt there were far too many veterans not receiving the proper mental health treatment they needed.

In March, Sacco presented a proposal to Idaho Congressional staffers on Capitol Hill to increase the availability of mental health services to veterans who are not enrolled in the Veteran’s Health Administration. The goal of his proposal is to create a fellowship of Veteran Health Administration clinics in Idaho.

Sacco, top right, with other congressional staffers in Washington, D.C. | Courtesy photo

Sacco tells EastIdahoNews.com there is a nationwide mental health care shortage for veterans, and more than 50 percent of counties across the U.S. do not have a mental health provider.

“In Idaho, access is limited. The nearest VA hospital is in Salt Lake. So if a (veteran) needs any major (medical care), then that’s where they go,” he says.

In addition, only 25 percent of veterans use the Veterans Health Administration for medical care. The other 75 percent, Sacco says, don’t use it at all because they are either ineligible for benefits or they found better coverage in the private sector.

“I want to help mental health providers close this gap,” he says.

The VA recently introduced legislation aimed at improving access for veterans through a program called TeleHealth. This online network would put veterans directly in touch with their nearest provider.

“Veterans can say ‘Hey, I really need a mental health care provider but I live too far away.’ Their primary care provider will put in a referral for TeleHealth. (TeleHealth) will then call to set up an appointment with them,” Keleher says.

While Keleher agrees there is a shortage of capable providers, she says more than 90-percent of the VA’s nine million members prefer the services provided to them over what’s available in the private sector.

Sacco says a key component of his proposal is making sure medical providers are culturally competent, or able to understand, the mental health issues veterans deal with. He says the fellowship would incentivize mental health counselors or social workers outside the VA to get hands-on experience.

Sacco did not specify to staffers how this project would be funded, but he did ask for the general medical expenditure portion of the budget to be applied to this project. Sacco suggested providing a fellowship stipend or housing to incentivize this proposal for providers.

“This is the first real opportunity I’ve had to send a proposal in and at least take the first step,” Sacco says.

The future of Sacco’s proposal

Sacco gave a written copy of his proposal to Congressman Mike Simpson’s office in Idaho Falls.

“I applaud Mr. Sacco’s work, both his service in our nation’s Navy as well as his academic endeavors to address mental health issues with our veterans,” Simpson says. “Because of his decade-long military experience, he understands a lot of the issues and challenges that our nation’s heroes face once returning home. This is a project that has the potential of helping many, and I’m excited to see where it goes.”

Sacco now wants to talk to as many people as possible about his proposal in hopes of moving it forward.

“Maybe nothing comes of it, but at least I was able to propose something that was interesting to some people and perhaps, sometime down the road, someone will want to push it forward,” Sacco says.

Skinner has VA health benefits in conjunction with Medicare. He feels the VA is empathetic and does an adequate job of helping veterans who deal with mental health issues, but it still has a long way to go.

“When asked if they are having suicidal thoughts, if the veteran says yes, they won’t get to see their family until they see a doctor. Most of them want to see their family, so they respond that they’re fine,” Skinner says.

In addition, he says veterans are often told they are soldiers and need to “buck up” if they are having a problem.

“Veterans need to know it’s OK to tell someone – that it’s not a weakness to ask for help,” says Skinner.

Joseph Sacco | Courtesy photo