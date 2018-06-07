Woman gored by bison in Yellowstone after crowd gets too close

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — A California woman was gored by a bull bison at Fountain Paint Pot in the Lower Geyser Basin on Wednesday.

Kim Hancock, 59, was with a crowd of people who approached within ten yards of the bison while walking along a boardwalk, according to a Yellowstone National ark news release. At one point, people were closer than 15 feet from the bison.

When the animal crossed the boardwalk, the bison became agitated and charged the crowd, goring Hancock. The bison then left the area.

Rangers responded to the incident and treated Hancock for a hip injury: she was transported by paramedic ambulance to the Big Sky Medical Center in Big Sky, Montana. She is listed as in good condition, according to the release.

This is the second incident of a bison injuring a visitor in 2018. There was one incident in 2017 and five in 2015. In a little over a month, four people have been injured by wildlife in Yellowstone.

Animals in Yellowstone are wild and unpredictable, no matter how calm they appear to be. Give animals space when they’re near trails, boardwalks, parking lots, or in developed areas. Always stay at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves, and at least 25 yards (23 m) away from all other animals, including bison and elk. If you can’t maintain these distances, turn around and find an alternate route. Read more about safety in the park.