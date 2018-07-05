Ada County Prosecutor weighing death penalty in Boise mass stabbing attack

Share This

BOISE (KIVI)- Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts says a decision whether to seek the death penalty for a man charged in a mass stabbing in Boise last weekend will be made as soon as all evidence is reviewed.

On Monday, July 2, the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Timmy Kinner with one count of first degree murder and eight counts of aggravated battery — in addition to a sentencing enhancement for the use of a deadly weapon — in commission of a felony, in connection with the stabbing attack against nine people in a northwest Boise apartment complex on Saturday, June 30. A three-year-old girl died as a result of the attack.

RELATED: The 3-year-old girl stabbed at a Boise birthday party has died

Kinner is being held without bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 16, at 8:30 a.m. at the Ada County Courthouse.

In response to media inquiries regarding the death penalty, Bennetts stated,

“First-degree murder is an offense under Idaho law that is eligible for the death penalty. My office is working diligently to review all of the evidence in this case. The investigation is ongoing and law enforcement is working very hard to conduct a thorough investigation, compile all of the police reports and provide the completed investigation to my office.

“The decision of whether to seek the death penalty cannot be made until all of the facts, circumstances and statutory factors are considered and weighed pursuant to Idaho law. A decision regarding the death penalty will be made as soon as law enforcement completes the investigation, we have an opportunity to review all of the evidence and we consult with the victims and their families.”

Bennetts added, “On behalf of my office, our thoughts continue to be with the victims and their families as well as with the first responders and with our entire community impacted by the events of Saturday evening.”

This story was originally published by fellow CNN affiliate KIVI. It is used here with permission.