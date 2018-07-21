Authorities euthanize, remove grizzly near Island Park

The following is a news release from the Idaho Dept. of Game and Fish.

FREMONT COUNTY – On the evening of July 20th, Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials lethally removed a sub-adult male grizzly bear from near the Forest Service Mill Creek Campground in the Island Park area.

This bear had become habituated to humans and the Mill Creek/Rancho McCrea area over the last month. Department staff attempted to use adverse hazing techniques to encourage the bear to leave the area.

On July 11th, the bear was captured, radio-marked, and relocated to a new area. The bear immediately returned to the Mill Creek area.

Department staff was in the process of setting a trap and capture equipment on the evening on July 20th, but after multiple attempts to haze the bear away, a high public safety concern necessitated the need for lethal removal.

Fish and Game staff were assisted by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department and U.S. Forest Service personnel.