Devils Hole Fire near Hamer grows to 5,000 acres due to high winds

Share This

HAMER — The Devils Hole Fire has grown to more than 5,000 acres after high winds rapidly pushed the blaze northwest Wednesday afternoon.

Federal and local fire crews responded to the blaze located about four miles east of Hamer at around 2 p.m. A thunderstorm accompanied by high winds blew through the area shortly afterward, fanning the flames.

A number of rural structures are threatened, but none are directly in the path of the fire.

This fire is now the largest of the season in east Idaho, and no estimates on containment have been given.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

Courtesy Brodi Sakota

Courtesy Bureau of Land Management

Courtesy Brodi Sakota