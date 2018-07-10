Don’t be a chicken, dress up like a cow at Chick-fil-A and get free food

Share This

(CNN) – On Tuesday, July 10, Chick-fil-A is giving away free food and all you have to do is dress like a cow.

The fast food chain is celebrating their 14th annual cow appreciation day by giving a free entree to every customer wearing a cow-themed costume.

These cow appreciators will have to order in person. It doesn’t work with their app.

Free entrees include biscuits, sandwiches and nuggets but not salads.

Kids can also get a free meal if they are dressed like cows, or in that case, dressed like calves.

Last year, the company said more than 1.8 million people dressed up to take part in the giveaway.