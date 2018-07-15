Dragons Fyre spreads to Soda Springs

Share This

SODA SPRINGS — If you are trying to beat the heat this weekend, maybe traveling back in time will help.

This weekend, KPVI met with locals dressed as knights and queens Dragon’s Fyre Faire.

Whether it was mermaids, dragons or exotic animals, there is something for everyone at the Dragon’s Fyre Faire in Soda Springs.

Adam Wells-Grube, the owner and coordinator, said “Pirates and pixies and mermaid… Dragons running around… People in armor… Wearing kilts… Having a good time just coming out and enjoying themselves…”

The Dragon’s Fyre Faire is a whimsical renaissance faire, which means you can see historical accuracy’s in the knights and queens and the merchants, but you also see mythical creatures, pirates, and really any kind of costume you could think of.

Krista Wells-Grube, the Faire Coordinator, said “It’s a little bit of everything because we are in a small area we want to bring as much as possible to just let everybody have fun…”

The faire is in its sixth year and has been constantly growing. The owners said the town of Soda Springs has always helped out with making sure they have everything they need, and over the six years they have really grown, stating that they didn’t just want to be a farmer’s market. They wanted to deliver a family experience.

Krista also said “It’s a little bit of everything so you get to decide do I really want to do cosplay where you get to dress up as your favorite character or do i want to do Renaissance events. For someone not use to any of this it really gives you a nice experience … A little bit of everything to decide what you really like…”

And speaking of cosplay, just because the event itself takes place in the renaissance period doesn’t mean that’s what you had to dress up in. The event has a level of openness that allows for fun from any genre, she said.

Adam also said “Steam punk is very big and we don’t want to limit someone who wants to show up and have a good time. If they want to show up as Captain America — that’s great and if they want to show up as a steam punk airship captain or pirate fantastic. We just want to have an all-inclusive fun time…”

The event will run until 3 p.m. Sunday at Hooper Springs Park.

The article was originally published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.