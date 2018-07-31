Grassy Ridge Fire nearly 100 percent contained

DUBOIS — The Grassy Ridge Fire, which has burned 99,502 acres around Dubois, is 97 percent contained as of Tuesday evening.

Acreage numbers have decreased due to more accurate mappings of interior islands, according to fire officials.

The final piece of fire-line that needs to be secured is on the south end of the fire, where crews had to deal with significant amounts of sand and cinder material. These conditions made it difficult to move vehicles around and resulted in replacing a few tires and pulling vehicles out of the sand.

On the Northern section of the fire, crews got a good start on suppression repair work such as repairing dozer lines and building water bars for erosion control. This work will be one of the main ongoing focuses for the next 2-3 operational periods.

While suppression and repair activities have been going well, there are concerns with the potential for dry lightning and dry, windy conditions that are predicted to begin tonight and tomorrow in eastern Idaho. New starts will compete for suppression resources that are currently being utilized on this incident.