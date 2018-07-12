Ground broken on new physical therapy clinic in Rigby

RIGBY – A groundbreaking was held Wednesday for a 5,000-square-foot physical therapy building on Rigby Lake Drive.

Rigby Physical Therapy opened for business five years ago at its current location on 300 North. Dr. Trent McGary says there was huge demand for services before the business started.

“We had a lot of patients who were ready to go, so we did a soft opening. We decided we’d start and have a grand opening when things died down, but it never did. Five years later we’re still going strong, but now we’re taking time to have a grand opening for our new building,” McGary says.

Their current space near the high school is about 1,600 square feet. McGary thought that was too much space at the time. In the last several years, McGary’s staff has increased to include another therapist and additional employees. McGary says having two therapists working with patients full time created a need for larger space.

“We’ll keep expanding to try and meet those demands in Jefferson County. We’ve given back a lot to the community, and they seem to be giving it back to us,” McGary says.

The new building will include a therapeutic pool and an in-pool treadmill. A Lite Gait harness system will help rehabilitate patients with strokes, Parkinson’s or spinal cord injuries by helping them walk. The new building will also include several new treatment rooms and a larger lobby and front desk area.

“We are excited for this new building. We are bursting at the seams right now in our current building. This new location in the professional plaza will be a good spot for us,” says Office Manager Ann Polson.

The new building will sit next to Arthritis Specialty Center and Upper Valley Family Medicine inside Rigby Professional Plaza.

The new building is slated for completion in May 2019.

Future site of new Rigby Physical Therapy building | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Rett Nelson | EastIdahoNews.com