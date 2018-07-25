LDS Church shooting suspect hears charges in Nevada court

FALLON, Nevada (KOLO) – The man accused of fatally shooting a longtime volunteer firefighter at a Fallon Mormon church was arraigned Wednesday. John Kelly O’Connor appeared before a judge at New River Township Justice Court in Fallon.

He is being held in lieu of $1,050,000 bond and is charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and battery with a deadly weapon causing substantial bodily harm with a person over 60 years of age. The last count is for the shooting of the victim’s brother, who was shot in the leg and has been released from a hospital.

O’Connor said he cannot afford an attorney, and was appointed a public defender, Richard Davies.

Fallon Police Chief Kevin Gehman says the 48-year-old suspect walked into the church on Richards Street just before 1 p.m. July 22, 2018, fired shots, then left the church and walked home. O’Connor eventually surrendered to police after a brief standoff at his home.

Chief Gehman tells KOLO that evidence pertaining to the shooting was found in the home, including a handgun matching the description given by witnesses to the shooting.

He says O’Connor was known to police, having had two domestic violence charges against him in the 90’s, though both were dropped.

The man who died in the church shooting has been identified as 61-year-old Charles “Bert” Miller. He was a 35-year veteran of the Fallon Volunteer Fire Department. Another victim sustained a leg injury; that man was identified as Duane Miller.

“It’s really too early to understand the motive,” Gehman said Sunday. He says it does not appear to be an attack on the church, which had as many as 50 people at the time, but on one person.

“Our hearts go out to family members of those who have lost someone and those who were in the church today where the tragedy occurred,” Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford said.

Eric Hawkins, director of media relations for the LDS church in Salt Lake City, issued this statement:

“We express our love to those in this congregation and our prayers for the victims and their families. Local leaders are ministering to them at this time.”

This article was originally published by KOLO. It is used here with permission.