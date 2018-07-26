North Idaho woman wanted for grand theft is now in jail

COEUR D’ALENE — A North Idaho woman who has been on run after being charged with grand theft was booked into the Kootenai County Jail Wednesday night.

Lori Isenberg, 64, was charged with stealing more than a half million dollars from a nonprofit organization. On the day The Coeur d’Alene Press reported she was under investigation, her husband, Larry Isenberg, fell into Lake Coeur d’Alene. His body was later recovered.

The Kootenai County Coroner’s Office stated that Isenberg died diphenhydramine toxicity, meaning an overdose of Benadryl.

Lori failed to appear at court hearings and was wanted on a $500,000 bench warrant issued in June.

Jail records show she was booked into the Kootenai County Jail Wednesday night on $500,000 bond. Her daughters are also under investigation for conspiracy to commit theft and murder.