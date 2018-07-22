One dead, one wounded during shooting at Mormon church services in Nevada

FALLON, Nevada – One person is dead following a shooting at a Fallon church and a second has a leg injury, Fallon Police Chief Kevin Gehman said Sunday.

At a grim press conference attended by Gehman and Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford and other officials, some of the details of the shooting at Mormon church at 750 W. Richards St. were revealed.

Gehman said John Kelley O’Connor, 48, walked into the church just before 1 p.m. and fired shots, then left the church and walked home. O’Connor surrendered after authorities called the home and asked him to surrender.

“It’s really too early to understand the motive,” Gehman said. It does not appear to be an attack on the church, which had as many as 50 people at the time, but a person.

Gehman acknowledged the victims’ names are on social media, but said they are giving time for family members to learn of the incident before releasing their names.

“Our hearts go out to family members of those who have lost someone and those who were in the church today where the tragedy occurred,” Tedford said.

Earlier story:

There was a shooting at a Fallon Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunday afternoon, Fallon Mayor Ken Tedford said.

Two people were injured in the shooting at the Richards Street church, one seriously enough to be transported to the hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

The shooting happened in the church in front of other congregation members. The suspected gunman is in custody, Tedford said.

Other information was not immediately available.

This article was first published by fellow CNN affiliate KOLO. It is used here with permission.