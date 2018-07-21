Saint Anthony wraps up annual Pioneer Days celebration Saturday

ST. ANTHONY – The on-ramps to St. Anthony were backed up at 10 a.m. Saturday as people from all over traveled along U.S. Highway 20 to attend the Pioneer Days Parade and festivities.

The city kicked off a week-long celebration Monday with South Fremont High School’s production of “The Little Mermaid.”

Today’s activities began with a 5K/10K fun run and walk and a cooked food sale.

People gathered along Bridge Street and 1st North to watch the parade at 10:30 a.m. Some of the featured floats included Fremont County High School’s cheerleaders and band and the Fremont County Sheriff’s posse.

Organizers call the parade one of the best in Idaho and consider it equal to parades in larger towns such as Idaho Falls and Rexburg. Awards are presented to a grand prize float and also first, second, and third place prizes.

A classic car and hot rod show will be held until 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Clyde Keefer Memorial Park.

Classic car and hot rod show at Clyde Keefer Memorial Park | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

The day will conclude with a softball tournament and the Pioneer Days Rodeo at the Fremont County Fairgrounds. The high school will be providing a matinee performance of “Little Mermaid” at 3 p.m.

The annual Fremont County Pioneer Days Celebration has been happening for more than a century.

It was originally organized by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints as well as groups from the St. Anthony Chamber of Commerce. The celebration is commemorating the Mormon Pioneers who settled various parts of the west beginning with the Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847.

St. Anthony’s Pioneer Days celebration is currently organized by a group of citizens throughout the community called Pioneer Days Incorporated. From the beginning, efforts were made to involve all faiths and groups in the community.

The city of Rexburg and St. Anthony have a long history of involvement in the event. In 1929, leaders from St. Anthony and Rexburg met to discuss whether the two cities would continue to organize both July 4th and July 24th celebrations. According to the Pioneer Days website, it was decided that Rexburg would host the Fourth of July celebration and St. Anthony would celebrate and host the Pioneer Day celebration on July 24th.

Pioneer Day celebrations are huge in Utah but you can find Pioneer celebrations from Arizona to Alberta, Canada.

For more information about the event, visit the event website.