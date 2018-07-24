Steven Powell, father-in-law of missing Utah woman, dies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Steven Powell, considered by detectives to be the last living person who may have known what happened to missing Utah woman Susan Powell, has died.

Steven Powell was the father of Josh Powell, and father-in-law of Susan Powell.

KSL.com reports Steven Powell died of natural causes in a Tacoma, Washington hospital Monday, according to Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Detective Ed Troyer. Powell had recent heart issues, Troyer said.

Troyer said Steven Powell had been going back and forth between the hospital and prison while incarcerated. His body was taken to a local funeral home.

Detectives in Washington said they wish they could have spoken to Powell before he died.

Powell was released from a Washington state prison and placed under community supervision for two years in 2017.

In August 2015, Powell was sentenced to serve five years in prison after being convicted of possession of child pornography. That charge had been dismissed at Powell’s original trial but was later reinstated after an appeals court ruled the judge had erred in his decision to dismiss it.