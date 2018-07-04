Taking care of dogs with fireworks phobias

POCATELLO (KPVI) — Animal shelters may be seeing a few more dogs over the next couple days, and it’s because of tonight’s fireworks shows.

During a fireworks show, dogs with a fireworks phobia will do anything to get away from the sound, even running away or jumping out windows.

That’s why dogs should have an ID on them, whether it be a microchip or collar.

To prevent your dog running away in the first place, vets recommend keeping them with you or even kenneling them for the night.

You can also train your dog throughout the year to get them used to loud noises like fireworks.

Prescription tranquilizers are another option, but don’t wait until the last minute to get this medication.

Jason Moulton, a veterinarian at Animal Health Clinic in Blackfoot says, “One of the frustrating things is we’ll get random people that we’ve never seen any of their animals, and they will come to our clinic wanting some medication for their dog during fireworks, and it’s pretty difficult for us.”

Moulton says horses also get this phobia, and should be stalled during fireworks shows.

This article was originally published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.