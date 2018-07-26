Twister the tortoise returns home

NAMPA — Twister the tortoise is home.

The 75 pound reptile vanished Monday from Reptile Adventures in Nampa where he lived with 150 other animals.

Twister is between 30-35 years old and was donated to the education center months ago. He was unique in that his shell was painted red, white, blue and yellow.

After Twister’s disappearance was reported on news outlets across the state, the tortoise showed up Wednesday.

“We checked this morning, still saddened he was not there BUT tears of joy this afternoon as we came home to find him literally running around the yard again,” owner Tyler Messina wrote on Facebook. “He was agitated, hungry, and the most active we’ve ever seen him! After taking it all in, being speechless and so happy, we caught him basking in his favorite mud pit in the yard…We don’t care how, who, or when he was returned – we are just overjoyed to see him!!!!”

Messina believes someone waited until his car was gone from the business to drop the tortoise. He thanks everyone for their help in spreading the word of Twister’s disappearance.