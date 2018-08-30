A.C. Moore to officially open next week in Idaho Falls and Rexburg

IDAHO FALLS — A.C. Moore is crafting its newest locations in Rexburg and Idaho Falls. The New Jersey-based arts and crafts retailer, owned and operated by the Piperno family, will open its first stores in the state of Idaho on Saturday, Sept. 8.

The company will kick off a craft-filled grand opening weekend with doorbuster deals, giveaways, special discounts and FREE $10 gift cards to the first 100 customers at both locations.

The new stores — previously Porter’s Craft & Frame — will showcase the retailer’s more than 40,000 arts and crafts products, home decor, special occasion accessories, and kids’ activities. A.C. Moore also offers custom framing for your family’s most valued pieces, as well as free floral arranging from expert in-store designers.

College students, teachers, and members of the military receive a 15% discount on purchases every day at A.C. Moore. Valued customers can also join the company’s free loyalty program that provides $10 back for every $200 spent, as well as a VIP loyalty program that offers customers an additional 5% off every time they shop.

“The A.C. Moore family is growing, and we can’t wait to share our value-trusted products and unmatched in-store shopping experience with the creative community of Idaho,” said A.C. Moore President Anthony Piperno. “We will work hard to uphold the legacy left behind by the Porters, and look forward to building our own personal and inspiring relationship with the community for many years to come.”

Members of the community are invited to the grand opening celebrations at 19 College Ave., in Rexburg, and 2455 E. 25th St. in Idaho Falls on Sat. Sept. 8 at 8 a.m. The party kicks off with music from local radio stations, free gifts, and special one-day discounts. The first 100 people in line will also receive a free $10 gift card to A.C. Moore.