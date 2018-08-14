Bannock County Democrats hosting ‘Pizza and Politics’ social

The following is a news release from Bannock County Democrats.

POCATELLO — On Thursday, August 16, the Bannock County Democrats are having a “Pizza and Politics” event from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., in Pocatello.

This is a great way to meet with our county candidates and learn about their backgrounds while also asking them about their plans for our community. Our candidates who will be in attendance are Margie Woolf for Assessor, Maicie Bullock for County Commissioner, Chris Stevens for County Commissioner, Jennifer Clark for County Treasurer, and Sean Fay who is running for Clerk.

And be sure to let your family, friends, and neighbors know about this opportunity to hear from these highly qualified candidates. People of all political persuasions are encouraged to attend.

For more information about this event, please contact our organization via email at bannockdemocrats@gmail.com or call us at (208) 234-8908.