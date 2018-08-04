Carrie Underwood denies fall staged to cover for plastic surgery

(CNN) — Carrie Underwood is shutting down speculation that the “gruesome” injury she sustained in a fall last year was a ruse to cover a plastic surgery.

The singer, 35, talked to Redbook about rumors that she staged the accident so she could alter her appearance.

According to Underwood, she’s “on some magazine every other week for something crazy.”

“It’s a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting I wish I’d gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better,” Underwood said. “But I try not to worry too much about it.”

In January, Underwood posted on her blog to alert fans to the fact that she “might look a bit different” after a fall last November in which she broke her wrist.

“There is also another part of the story that I haven’t been ready to talk about, since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up,” she wrote in the New Year’s Eve post. “It’s crazy how a freak random accident can change your life. In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well.

Underwood wrote that she would spare sharing the “gruesome details,” but added that the doctor said he had put “between 40-50 stitches in.”

In April, Underwood posted a letter to fans on her site about her recovery from the freak accident.

“My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there… and the docs say that last 10% will come in time,” the letter said. “And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while.”

Carrie Underwood says her face is healing ‘pretty nicely’

The “Cry Pretty” singer told Redbook her mother has been concerned about the chatter that it was all fake.

“My mom will be like, ‘Did you see they are saying this about you?'” Underwood said. “And I’ll be like, ‘Mama, I don’t care. I’m just trying to raise my son and live my life.'”