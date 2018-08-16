LDS Church discourages use of ‘Mormons’ in new name guidelines

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced new style guidelines for referring to the Church, asking people to avoid using terms such as “LDS Church” and “Mormon Church.”

On first reference, “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” is preferred, according to the Church’s Newsroom site. “The Church,” “Church of Jesus Christ” and the “restored Church of Jesus Christ” are acceptable as abbreviated names.

“The Lord has impressed upon my mind the importance of the name He has revealed for His Church, even The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” President Russell M. Nelson said in a statement Thursday. “We have work before us to bring ourselves in harmony with His will. In recent weeks, various Church leaders and departments have initiated the necessary steps to do so.”

Members of the Church should be referred to as “members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” or “Latter-day Saints,” not “Mormons,” according to Newsroom.

The full updated guidelines are available on Newsroom.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Given this announcement EastIdahoNews.com will be reviewing its policies on how to reference The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the near future.

This article was originally published on KSL.com.