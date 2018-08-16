Man who molested girl for years dies while awaiting sentencing

BLACKFOOT — A man who molested a girl from the time she was age 11 to 16 has died. The death comes just two weeks before he was due to be sentenced for the crime.

Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said Dustin Davis, 41, was found dead in his bed Sunday. The cause of death has not been determined.

“God handed down his life sentence that the justice system wouldn’t have, although that’s exactly what he deserved,” the victim told EastIdahoNews.com.

Davis’ sentencing was set for Aug. 27, after being delayed multiple times since early June because Davis hadn’t undergone a polygraph test. It is unknown if he ever took the test.

According to court documents, the victim’s mother told investigators she has not spoken to the victim since Thanksgiving 2015 because the victim’s mother did not want to deal with her daughter’s “lying.” At the time, the victim’s mother told police the accusations against Davis are “completely false.”

The victim says despite the poor relationship with her mother, she still hopes to have a good relationship with her younger siblings.

“Whether or not he’s admitting to it or not I still remember it,” the victim said in her testimony before the court on June 5. “I carry it with me every day. It’s something that I think about every day. I still have nightmares about it.”

Since delivering those statements, the victim has married her fiancé — on the same day Davis was found dead.