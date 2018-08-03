New Idaho Falls Power Assistant General Manager announced

Share This

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Stephen John Boorman, PE, has been selected as the new Assistant General Manager of Idaho Falls Power. Stephen has been in engineering and management for almost 30 years, most of that with electric utilities.

Boorman is currently serving as the Light Department Director for the city of Cheney, Washington. He has worked in that capacity since 2015. Prior to his current position, Boorman worked for the City of Bonners Ferry from 2001 to 2015. At Bonners Ferry he served as the Electric Superintendent and City Administrator. He holds a degree in electrical and electronic engineering from Montana State University, and currently serves on a number of industry trade groups including the Public Power Council.

“Steve possesses a very strong sense of community commitment to deliver value to our customers, which is something that is very important to us,” says Bear Prairie, the General Manager for Idaho Falls Power. “In his past managerial experience in municipal government and the electric industry, he’s demonstrated strong leadership and an understanding of the importance of delivering great customer service to the community.”

With his extensive experience in engineering, city planning and utility operations, in his new role as Assistant General Manager, Boorman will be focusing on engineering with utility planning and operations. He will also be supporting internal staff needs across the various Idaho Falls Power and Fiber Divisions, working both internally and externally to support collaborations with other city departments and with customers.

“His leadership abilities and understanding of the electric industry will help him move in and hit the ground running and help us in every aspect of our commitment to excellence in serving our community,” said Prairie. “We are very excited for him to join our team.”

“Idaho Falls Power is an exciting utility with its growth and breadth of function from hydro generation, distribution, and fiber” Stephen says, “I am excited to come help at this dynamic growing organization.”

In his new role, Boorman will make a salary of $160,000 annually. It is anticipated he will begin with Idaho Falls Power on September 10, 2018.