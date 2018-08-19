New LDS chapel to be dedicated in Swan Valley; replaces meetinghouse that burned down in 2016

SWAN VALLEY — A massive fire destroyed The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Swan Valley in 2016. Since then the congregation has been looking forward to the day when they could use and worship in their own building again.

After months of construction that day will finally arrive next week. On Sept. 1, church members will be hosting an open house to show off the new chapel.

“Our lively, interactive, and welcoming open house will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.,” local church spokeswoman Sharon Parry said in a news release. “Computers and assistants will be at the ready to help people find ancestors, and there will be a wide array of valley historical pictures and artifacts. We have a rich history of Swan Valley with characters as well as tradition. We welcome folks who both have a casual interest in the new meetinghouse as well as those whose roots go deep in this beautiful area.”

The new chapel replaces a meetinghouse that stood in the area from 1949 until the fire on Dec. 6, 2016. The cause of the fire was never determined, but the blaze reduced the entire chapel to cinders.

Ground was broken to rebuild the 15,000 square foot chapel in summer 2017 and construction and landscaping is nearly complete.

The meetinghouse will be dedicated during the evening of Sept. 16.

“We have plenty of parking space, including contingency parking for camper trailers, RV’s and boat trailers given that the open house is being held on Labor Day weekend,” Parry said. “This ward is accustomed to hosting large groups and visitors given that this area is a very popular vacation land.”

Church leaders say the building is unique in its design and is the first of its kind to be completed by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The meetinghouse is designed and built to accommodate one congregation initially, hold large holiday congregations, and to also allow for future growth. According to Parry, Sunday attendance can be just over 100, or congregations can expand to well over 500 during holiday weekends and during the summer, according to a news release.

“Our new Swan Valley meetinghouse is light, airy, and roomy. It’s large enough to hold additional vacationers and to continue in its long-standing tradition as a community gathering place,” she said.

Ririe Idaho Stake President Boyd Foster thanks the many individuals, officials, and groups that stepped up to help the Palisade Ward congregation while it was without their own meetinghouse.

“We are deeply grateful for the Swan Valley people,” he said in a news release. “The Palisade Ward members carried on without one missed Sunday service, and all events and meetings went on without a hitch because of their neighbors’ generosity. We look forward to returning the favor to them by opening this meetinghouse to them for traditional community events.”

