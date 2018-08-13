New Wendy’s coming to Rexburg

REXBURG — By the end of this year, customers will be able to get Wendy’s ‘fresh, never frozen’ food at a second location in town.

Owners of east Idaho’s Wendy’s will break ground on the new spot north of the SpringHill Suites on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.

Wendy’s will be built in this lot on the south end of Rexburg. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

“It would just be an easier place for people on that south-end to come,” co-owner Robert Pincock says. “It will be more convenient for the high school and just for all the homes and businesses on that south end.”

Pincock is a co-owner with Todd Ricks and says they’ve been looking for many years at opening a second location in Rexburg. The existing Rexburg restaurant is along 2nd East and the new location will be the sixth Wendy’s in east Idaho.

Earlier this year, Pincock and Ricks purchased the property and attained another license from Wendy’s owned by Classic Foods Inc.

The interior of the building will be a contemporary and open concept. It will accommodate natural lighting and include plenty of windows with up to five styles of open seating.

“This is the latest design from Wendy’s International,” Pincock says.

Pincock says there will be a drive-thr, Coca-Cola Freestyle machine and a self-service kiosk.

“People that don’t want to stand in line can just place their order and get their food quickly,” Pincock says.

Around 40 people will be hired to work at the restaurant and the lot for the new location is bigger than many other local Wendy’s.

“It will have more parking than our other locations,” Pincock says.

Layout of the new Wendy’s in Rexburg. | Courtesy image.

The groundbreaking will be held at 1117 South Yellowstone Hwy on Friday. A specific opening date has not been announced but owners hope to be serving food by late December.

“We’re just excited to have a second location in Rexburg. Rexburg’s been a great community to support us,” Pincock says.