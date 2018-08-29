Scholarship and financial aid workshop to be held at Thunder Ridge High School

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Local high school students looking for scholarships can get help at a scholarship and financial aid workshop Wednesday.

The event, hosted by Bonneville Joint School District 93, will be held at 7 p.m. at the Thunder Ridge High School auditorium.

College and career adviser Melissa McConnell said one of the most common questions parents and students bring to her and other advisers is “how do I find scholarships?” She said school advisers often find people aren’t looking for scholarships efficiently and that if they attend this event they can get all the information they need.

“We thought we could host one event that’s open up to everybody,” McConnell said. “Everybody has a chance to hear what we end up telling hundreds of people individually throughout the year. Then when it’s time (for students) to apply for these scholarships they will be in the right place.”

The event is free and open to everyone, including students and parents from neighboring school districts.

McConnell says students and parents will be presented with information on FAFSA, scholarship applications and advanced opportunities. Career and college advisors will be on hand to assist at the event.

The advisers want students to take advantage of opportunities towards affordable education and McConnell said sometimes people spend so much time searching for individual scholarships they miss out on other opportunities to make college affordable.

“We hope that there is just a better understanding… of the best practices to go about obtaining money to pay for school,” she said.