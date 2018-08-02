Video of man harassing Yellowstone bison leaves people outraged

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Video showing a man harassing a bison at Yellowstone National Park, and then nearly getting trampled by the large animal, has people around the world outraged.

Since Lindsey Jones posted the video on her Facebook page Wednesday, it’s been viewed over 2 million times. It shows an unidentified man harassing a bison that was slowing traffic in Yellowstone National Park. The man walked toward the massive animal that appeared to growl. The man then ran away as it charged toward him.

For nearly a minute, the man proceeds to harass the bison as it grunts and witnesses express their shock over what’s happening.

“Oh God. No, no, no, no, no,” one woman can be heard saying as the buffalo charges toward the man. “I can’t watch it! Now he’s mad. Now he’s gonna be mad.”

Jones declined to comment on the video when contacted by EastIdahoNews.com but nearly 5,000 comments had been left on her Facebook page as of Thursday afternoon. The majority of the comments express anger and outrage toward the unidentified man taunting the bison.

“People this stupid to taunt a bull as big as this deserve to be gored,” Denise Winder wrote.

“It’s official. You’re the most hated guy on the internet dumba**. I bet your girlfriend or wife must be proud,” said Travis Morphew.

“How is this guy NOT in the hospital with a $50,000 Life Flight bill?” Tara TJ-Ross wrote.

“He’s an idiot. That buffalo was bigger than that car! AND it’s HIS house!” Dawn Grantland stated.

Park regulations require people to remain at least 25 yards from animals like bison and elk, and 100 yards from bears and wolves.

“The individual’s behavior in this video is reckless, dangerous, and illegal. We need people to be stewards of Yellowstone, and one way to do that is to keep your distance from wildlife,” superintendent Dan Wenk said in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com. “People who ignore these rules are risking their lives and threatening the park experience for everyone else.”

Rangers are actively investigating this incident and the man could face criminal charges.

Bison have injured more people than any other animal in Yellowstone, according to the park. Two visitors have already been gored this year, one person was injured in 2017 and five were hurt in 2015.