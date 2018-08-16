Videos posted by murdered mom show happy, loving family

DENVER (KCNC-TV) — In the months before her disappearance, Shanann Watts posted photos and videos on her Facebook page that show loving moments between her husband and their daughters.

Now, her husband is in jail — accused of killing his family.

Frederick police say Chris Watts confessed to killing his wife, who was 15 weeks pregnant, and their two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

In one clip posted on Facebook just two months ago, on June 14, Bella sings, “My daddy is a hero, he helps me grow up strong.”

“I totally just cried!” Shanann wrote in the caption.

Another video, posted about two months ago, shows Chris’s reaction to finding out they were expecting a third child. He pauses, apparently stunned, then laughs and hugs Shannan off camera.

“That’s awesome,” Chris says. You can hear him give Shanann a kiss off camera. “I guess when you want to, it happens.”

Shanann also posted a video of the moment she told Bella and Celeste they would have another sibling.

“Guess what girls? Momma has a baby in her belly!”

They girls jump up and down and hug their mother.

Bella goes back for a second hug, saying, “I gotta give the baby a hug!”

A video posted back in February shows Chris playing with his two daughters — taking a “Pie in the Face” from both girls.

In, October, Shanann posted a video of Chris reciting the Primrose prayer along with Bella as they sit at the dinner table with Celeste.

In April, 2017, Shanann posted a video of Chris reading with Bella.

“One tough daddy! It’s moments like these that make it all worth it. #Lovethem #SheLovesBooks” Shanann wrote.

Shanann and her daughters were last seen in the Frederick area on Monday.

Chris is now facing six charges, three for first degree murder and three for tampering with evidence. He is currently being held without bond at the Weld County Jail.

Authorities say they are certain they have found Shanann’s body and the location of the bodies of their two children is known, but police were still working to recover them.

Shanann’s family provided a statement to KCNC-TV, saying: “It is with deep hurt, confusion and anger to confirm our beautiful cousin Shanann Watts, her unborn child, and her two angelic daughters, Bella (4), Celeste (3) were viciously murdered by husband Chris Watts; who confessed to the killings. Please keep Shanann’s parents and brother in your prayers.”

