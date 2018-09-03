3 killed in shooting at Rite Aid distribution center in Maryland

(CNN) — A gunman killed three people and wounded two others Thursday at a drugstore distribution center in Harford County, Maryland, officials said Thursday.

The shooting occurred at a Rite Aid support facility, and “what I understand is the location is secure,” said Rite Aid spokeswoman Susan Henderson. Roughly 1,000 employees work there, she said.

“The distribution center is where products are received and processed for delivery,” she said. “This is part of a large facility that is a distribution center. The shooting happened adjacent to the primary building.”

People are being asked to avoid the area just outside the city of Perryman, roughly 30 miles northeast of Baltimore. There are homes, churches and a cemetery in the area. Railroad tracks run alongside a business park.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 9:09 a.m. ET, the sheriff’s office tweeted.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives sent agents from Baltimore to the scene. The FBI’s Baltimore office is also assisting in the investigation.

“We are closely monitoring the horrific shooting,” Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted. “Our prayers are with all those impacted, including our first responders. The State stands ready to offer any support.”

