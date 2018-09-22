Bingham County Sheriff deputy ‘in good spirits’ after being shot

The following is a news release from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.

BINGHAM COUNTY — On Sept. 21 at 7:07 p.m., the Bingham County Dispatch Center received a call of a person driving down the roadway shooting a gun out the window. The reporting party followed the suspect’s vehicle to 725 North 600 East Firth.

Three Bingham County Sheriff deputies responded to the residence in Firth. As they were calling people out of the house, Juan Santos-Quintero, 22, shot Deputy Todd Howell. Howell was hit on the left side and the bullet penetrated his body armor. Howell was able to return fire along with two other Bingham County deputies. The area was locked down and the Bonneville County Swat team and the STAR team were called out.

Quintero gave up around 9:30 p.m. and was taken into custody. The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office requested the Critical Incident Team (CIT) be called out to investigate the scene. Idaho State Police is the lead agency, with assistance from many other agencies throughout Eastern Idaho.

Sgt. Howell was transported to EIRMC and is listed in stable condition. He was in good spirits Saturday morning.

The names of the other two deputies will not released until the CIT team has completed their interviews.

The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Prosecutor’s Office to prepare charges against Quintero. He is being held in the Bonneville County Jail.