BYUI displaying the work of artist Jeff Hepworth in Spori Art Gallery

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — Brigham Young University-Idaho will feature the paintings of award-winning Utah landscape artist Jeff Hepworth in its next art exhibition titled, “Quiet Moments.” Beginning Sept. 20, Hepworth’s pieces that were created especially for this exhibit will be on display in the BYU-Idaho Spori Art Gallery and will continue through Oct. 25.

Hepworth’s signature landscapes feature the quiet atmosphere and tranquility of nature that reflects the beauty of creation. His paintings can be seen in LDS temples, in galleries and private collections throughout the nation.

“Hepworth has an ability to transport the viewer to beautiful vistas, opening up the quiet majesty of nature to the eye. When you see his paintings, you are drawn in and held in wonder—it’s like the feeling you might get when you survey the lake that just appeared over the rise on a hiking trail, or when you experience the calm of a glorious sunset. Jeff surrounds you with his paintings, so that you almost forget you’re standing indoors in a gallery.”

There will be an opening reception for the artist on Thursday, Sept. 20. from 7-9 p.m. Admission is free and refreshments will be provided.

The BYU-Idaho Spori Art Gallery is open to both BYU-Idaho students and the local community. Private tours are available to groups of 15 or more and can be reserved through email.

More information about the gallery can be found at www.byui.edu/spori-gallery.