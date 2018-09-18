Crews on scene of Lyle Springs Fire burning near Harriman State Park

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

FREMONT COUNTY — Crews are investigating the Lyle Springs Fire that started Tuesday afternoon about a mile south of Harriman State Park.

So far 10 acres of grass and timber has burned in area, according to Caribou-Targhee National Forest spokeswoman Kathleen Gorby.

A helicopter and two engines are currently fighting the fire. Crews are investigating the cause.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.

