UPDATE: Structures threatened by Michaud Creek Fire near Pocatello Airport

POCATELLO — Multiple federal and local agencies are battling a very active blaze two miles south of the Pocatello Airport.

The Michaud Creek Fire, which started at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, has burned approximately 10 acres and is threatening nearby structures. So far though, only grass and juniper has burned.

No evacuations or road closures have been ordered.

Idaho State Police are assisting Power County with traffic control on Interstate 86 at milepost 55, because smoke from a fire is causing very low visibility for drivers in the area.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Full containment is expected at 10 p.m. Sunday.

