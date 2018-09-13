Lisa Burtenshaw resigns from Idaho Falls school board

The following is a news release from Idaho School District 91.

IDAHO FALLS — After serving nearly a decade on the Idaho Falls Board of Trustees, Lisa Burtenshaw is stepping down from the board. She is the trustee for Zone 3, which includes the neighborhoods around Theresa Bunker, Linden Park, Edgemont, Longfellow and Sunnyside elementary schools.

“I have so enjoyed my time on the board working with parents, patrons, and fellow board members, but after 10 years, I feel it is time to pursue other interests,” Burtenshaw said. “I will especially miss the interactions with so many great teachers and administrators. We are lucky as a community to have this talented group of people committed to the best interests of our children.”

“There’s really no way to measure all the work Lisa Burtenshaw has done on behalf of Idaho Falls School District’s students and staff,” Board Chairman Deidre Warden said. “Her countless long hours, thorough understanding of complex issues and vision will be felt for years to come.”

Anyone interested in filling the seat for Zone 3 should submit a letter of interest to the Idaho Falls School District 91’s administrative offices at 690 John Adams Parkway. Letters are due by Thursday, Sept. 20.

Letters should include the candidate’s qualifications and the reasons he or she would like to serve on the Board of Trustees. Interested candidates must be 18 years old or older, a U.S. citizen, a resident of Idaho and a resident of Zone 3. For a complete description of Zone 3 or to see a map, go to www.ifschools.org, click on “Our District” and then “Board of Trustees.”

Board members will interview interested candidates the week of Sept. 24. They hope to swear in Burtenshaw’s replacement at a work session on Sept. 26.