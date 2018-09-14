Madison High School temporarily starting later due to arrival of college students

REXBURG — Madison High School students will get to sleep in for a bit Monday, as first hour has been pushed back to 10 a.m.

The reason for this change comes from a suggestion made by the Rexburg Police Department to better deal with traffic congestion as Brigham Young University-Idaho students come back to town. Fall semester is set to begin Sept. 17.

“It’s almost impossible to get cars in from the off-ramp,” Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis says.

On Friday, Madison High School Students began class at 10 a.m. and on Monday they’ll do the same. Students are scheduled to head home at regular time.

Madison High School Principal Mike Bennett says this is the second year the school has pushed the time back preceding fall semester at BYU-Idaho. Other semesters like, winter, and spring have been more manageable traffic-wise, and the high school hasn’t been asked to make adjustments during those times.

“They (Rexburg Police) felt like the big influx of traffic happened in the fall,” Bennett says.

Madison High School Students. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Bennett along with Lewis says the No. 1 priority is safety. The intersection of University Boulevard and South Yellowstone Highway have major traffic backups during the influx. Plus, with construction taking place on that same intersection cars lose one lane of travel.

“The reason it’s going to be beneficial is probably the safety issue involved,” Lewis says. “That’s the main thing is that we don’t want to have an accident.”

Lewis says it’s a strain to direct traffic while college students make their way into town. With help from the Idaho State Police, drivers are encouraged to use the second and third north Rexburg exits off of U.S. Highway 20 (333, and 334) instead of 332, where most traffic issues occur.

When asked how many cars come in during these times, Lewis didn’t have a solid answer but estimates suggest in the thousands.

South Yellowstone Highway. | Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

“I couldn’t even tell you,” Lewis says. “I don’t think anybody can tell you how many cars.”

Bennett says evaluations will be made on whether or not starting school later this year makes a significant difference on the traffic situation.

“We experience some issues even on a normal day, combine that with the fact that… they will have miles of backed up traffic on the freeway,” Bennett says.

Lewis says officers will be out directing traffic and making travel as safe as possible. He says they have locals, business owners and commuters in mind during these busy times.