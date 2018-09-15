Miss Idaho is a finalist for the Miss America crown

The following is a news release from the Miss Idaho Board.

BOISE – Miss Idaho 2018 is a finalist on the Miss America stage in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Nina Forest, who was Miss Pocatello before winning the Miss Idaho crown, finished in the Miss America Top 10.

Forest joins only two other Miss Idaho title holders, Karen Herd (1st runner-up, 1972) and Marlene Coleman (top 10, 1961) to achieve this distinguished level. Miss Idaho has placed two others in the Miss America Top 15: Louise Fletchner (1939) and Kylee Solberg (2017). In 2015, Miss Idaho Sierra Sandison was awarded the People’s Choice Award, making the Top 16.

“Words can’t describe how honored I am to have made top 10 at Miss America!” Forest says. “Never in a million years did I dream to represent Idaho on national television and share my passions and talent. Thank you to everyone who helped me achieve this dream. Idaho, it’s been my honor to represent you.”

Her platform is “Leave Childhood Hunger Behind” and as Miss Idaho, Forest focuses on decreasing food insecurity in the Gem State. She received thousands of dollars in scholarship money and other prizes.

“With the recent changes in the Miss America pageant, some felt confusion and anxiety. Nina stayed calm and confident, working hard to prepare for the unknown,” Stacy Pittman, President of the Miss Idaho Board says. “Nina is the first Miss Idaho to perform her talent on the nationally televised Miss America pageant since 1972! We could not be more proud of Nina and the incredible way that she represented herself and our state on the Miss America stage.” said Miss Idaho Executive Director Christi van Ravenhorst.

The mission of the Miss Idaho Organization is to create a foundation of self-esteem and empowerment for the young women who participate. Contestants work for causes represented by their personally chosen platforms. These have included cancer research, organ donation, suicide prevention, child enrichment and mentoring programs, senior citizen advocacy, arts, culture and public safety.

We appreciate our community, sponsors, parents, and volunteers for their unwavering support of our organization that dignifies and empowers women.