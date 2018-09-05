Nate Eaton interviews Nate Eaton

IDAHO FALLS — If you’re a faithful EastIdahoNews.com user and have been to an Idaho Falls Chukars game this season, you may have done a double take when a certain player goes up to bat.

Nate Eaton, 21, is from Richmond, Virginia, and joined the Chukars in June. He’s a star player who attended the Virginia Military Institute and he’s likely to have a successful baseball career.

Nate Eaton, 37, moved to Idaho Falls from Richmond, Virginia, and joined EastIdahoNews.com three years ago. He reports the news, once threw the opening pitch at a Chukars game (it was awful) and will never, ever have any sort of athletic career.

Having two Nate Eatons in town has created some minor confusion on social media, and Eaton, the reporter, receives multiple messages every time there is a home Chukars game asking if he’s aware that another Nate Eaton is in town.

So Eaton decided to interview Eaton. Take a look in the video player above.