Pickup truck hits District 93 school bus

IONA — A Bonneville Joint School District 93 bus was involved in a crash while loading teens on Crowley Road in Iona.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. Friday between Iona Road and Lincoln Road.

A black pickup rear-ended the bus while it was stopped and its lights were flashing, according to police.

The driver was cited for following too close.

There were reports of minor injuries, but emergency crews checked out the 60 middle and high schoolers on the bus, and no one was transported to the hospital, Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell said.

After students were taken to Rocky Mountain Middle School, some of them started to complain of more injuries, Idaho Falls Fire Department Kerry Hammon said. Paramedics responded again and rechecked the students on the lawn. Again, no one was transported, but school nurses told emergency crews that they would contact parents if the students felt injured.

Authorities say some parents are taking their children home.

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com